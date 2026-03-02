DepEd offers reintegration support for Filipino teachers in the Middle East



Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo

THE Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday, March 2, 2026, assured its readiness to assist Filipino teachers in the Middle East who may be affected by the ongoing conflict and are considering returning to the Philippines.

In a statement, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the agency will provide a reintegration pathway for licensed Filipino teachers working overseas to transition into the country’s public school system under the Sa Pinas, Ikaw ang Ma’am at Sir (Spims) Program.

“Sa mga gurong Pilipino sa Gitnang Silangan at sa iba pang panig ng mundo, bukas ang pintuan ng ating mga pampublikong paaralan para sa inyo. Kung magpapasya kayong umuwi, kasama ninyo ang DepEd sa panibagong yugto ng inyong paglilingkod,” Angara said.



(To our Filipino teachers in the Middle East and in other parts of the world, the doors of our public schools are open to you. If you decide to return home, DepEd will be with you in this new chapter of your service.)

Under the program, qualified applicants may be hired as Teacher I with permanent status, subject to compliance with existing qualification standards and hiring guidelines.

The Spims Program is a reintegration convergence initiative led by the National Reintegration Center for OFWs under the DMW.

It is implemented in partnership with several agencies, including the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

The program aims to ensure a structured and orderly transition of returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) into the public education system.

It specifically seeks to provide employment opportunities to OFW teachers who have passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET), help address teacher shortages in support of the K to 12 curriculum, and offer online refresher courses to update pedagogical competencies in line with current standards.

To qualify, applicants must be Filipino citizens or Philippine passport holders who are LET passers, with at least one year of teaching experience within the last five years.

They must also not have resided in the Philippines for more than three consecutive years based on their latest arrival record.

Interested applicants are advised to coordinate with the DMW or the National Reintegration Center for OFWs through official channels for guidance on application procedures and documentary requirements.

Required documents include a valid PRC ID, Certificate of Board Rating, and proof of overseas employment.

DepEd said it recognizes the contributions of Filipino teachers abroad and remains committed to strengthening the country’s teaching workforce while supporting educators both at home and overseas. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)