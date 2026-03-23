DepEd orders simple graduation rites amid rising fuel costs

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has directed public schools nationwide to hold modest and low-cost graduation and moving-up ceremonies this year, citing the impact of rising fuel prices on Filipino families.

In Memorandum 015, series of 2026, the agency said end-of-school-year rites must avoid excessive spending, including costly attire and elaborate programs, and instead focus on meaningful but simple celebrations.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the directive supports President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s call to ease financial pressures on households facing higher transportation and commodity costs.

“We must ensure that this milestone remains a celebration of achievement rather than a financial ordeal for our parents,” Angara said, emphasizing that schools should prioritize the welfare of learners.

“Dapat nating tiyakin na ang pagtatapos ay manatiling pagdiriwang ng tagumpay at hindi pabigat sa gastusin ng mga magulang,” he said.

(We must ensure that graduation remains a celebration of achievement and not a financial burden on parents.)

Under the guidelines, schools are prohibited from collecting any fees or contributions for graduation and moving-up rites, stressing that students’ participation must not depend on their ability to pay.

School heads were also reminded to hold ceremonies in accessible venues such as school grounds or covered courts to avoid rental expenses.

The department further clarified that non-academic activities, including field trips and prom nights, should not be required for graduation.

For public schools, expenses for ceremonies will be charged to their Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) funds.

DepEd said this year’s theme, “Filipino Graduates: Prepared to Lead with Competence and Character,” highlights the goal of producing learners who are academically equipped and committed to serving their communities.

Around 1.9 million Grade 6 pupils and 1.8 million Grade 12 students are expected to graduate for School Year 2025–2026. End-of-school-year rites are scheduled on March 30 or 31. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)