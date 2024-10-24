DepEd: Over 18.6-M learners in 35K schools affected by ‘Kristine’

MANILA – Around 18,645,544 learners in 35,973 schools were affected nationwide due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

In its latest situation report, the DepEd said the regions with the highest number of affected learners are Calabarzon with 3.18 million; Central Luzon, 2.478 million; Metro Manila, 2.1 million; Central Visayas, 1.82 million; Western Visayas, 1.80 million; and the Bicol region, with 1.5 million.

At least 754,935 teaching and non-teaching personnel were also affected in these schools, which all suspended in-person classes at all levels.

The DepEd also reported flooding and landslide incidents in 132 schools in Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

The Bicol region recorded the highest number of flooded and landslide-hit schools, with 90 schools in 23 municipalities.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure was initially placed at around PHP264 million, comprising 84 totally damaged and 108 partially damaged classrooms.

The DepEd said PHP210 million will be needed for reconstruction, and PHP54 million for major repairs.

To date, 214 schools are now being used as evacuation centers in six regions including Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Soccsksargen. (PNA)