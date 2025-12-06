DepEd ramps up feeding, ARAL programs to boost learning recovery

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) has strengthened the implementation of its School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) and Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) initiative as part of ongoing efforts to accelerate learning recovery nationwide.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara visited Talon and Moonwalk Elementary Schools in Las Piñas City, both recognized for championing the programs, and lauded teachers and ARAL tutors for their success in helping struggling readers catch up.

At Talon Elementary School, 575 learners were initially identified as struggling readers at the start of the school year. By midyear, the number dropped to 233.

“Iyon ay dahil sa mga nagawa ng ating mga teachers, mga ARAL tutors natin dahil sa kanilang interventions e natutong magbasa ‘yung mga (That’s due to the work of our teachers, ARAL tutors, because of their intervention, they learned how to read, those) over 300 students out of the 575,” Angara said in an ambush interview.

Overall, 71 percent, or 342 learners, exited the ARAL program after meeting grade-level reading standards.

The school also ranked first in the division’s National Achievement Test (NAT).

“Ang goal ng mga ARAL program leaders dito is by the end of the school year, zero na sana. Lahat marunong nang magbasa (the goal of ARAL program leaders here is that by the end of the school year, it should be zero, meaning everyone knows how to read),” Angara added.

The education chief said similar efforts are now already in place nationwide, a first time for DepEd, as it is being rolled out in all public schools.

Meanwhile, the Moonwalk Elementary School was acknowledged as the division’s 2nd Best SBFP Implementer.

Overall, it has catered to 789 feeding program beneficiaries as it implemented an innovative strategy.

The education chief, however, assured continuous improvement and implementation sustainability as the agency secured a budget boost from the Senate alongside wider opportunities for collaboration with local government units (LGUs).

Under the Senate-approved General Appropriations Bill, the SBFP budget will be PHP28.66 billion to cover universal feeding for Kindergarten to Grade 1 and extend feeding to 200 days for targeted learners, including severely wasted, wasted and adolescent pregnant students in higher grade levels. Milk will be sourced from local farmers, while food products will come from DOST-FNRI-certified suppliers.

Angara also highlighted strengthened collaboration with LGUs under the updated Joint Circular on the Special Education Fund, allowing local governments to support early-grade feeding, literacy, and learning recovery programs.

“With wider areas now eligible for LGU funding, schools can expect faster and more appropriate support without waiting for action from the national level,” he said. (PNA)