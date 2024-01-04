DepEd ready to accommodate students affected by SHS program discontinuation

SENIOR High School (SHS) students affected by the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) directive on discontinuation of SHS program in state and local universities and colleges may enroll in public schools offering basic education, said the Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

DepEd Undersecretary Michael Poa said in a statement that affected SHS students may also enroll in private schools and avail themselves of the agency’s voucher program, a subsidy given by the government to qualified students.

“For SHS Voucher Program recipients, wala pong affected. This is because for the current school year (SY 2023-2024), wala na po tayong Grade 11 voucher recipients sa SUCs and LUCs. The voucher application system no longer accepted [Grade] 11 applicants in schools tagged as SUCs and LUCs,” he said.

“However, nagbigay pa rin po tayo ng vouchers sa Grade 12 learners in SUCs and LUCs para po makatapos sila,” he added.

Poa said around 17,700 Grade 11 students who are non-voucher recipients are currently enrolled in SUCs and LUCs nationwide from SY 2023-2024.

He assured that those who will be displaced due to the order will be accommodated by public schools under DepEd.

The Ched issued a memorandum dated December 18, 2023 directing all presidents, heads, and officers-in-charge of state universities and colleges (SUCs) nationwide to discontinue offering SHS.

Ched chairman Prospero De Vera III said the engagement of SUCs and LUCs in basic education shall be limited to the K-12 transition period, which is from School Year (SY) 2016-2017 to SY 2020-2021 only.

He said the DepEd has already issued a notice through the Private Education Assistance Committee that there should be no more Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education beneficiaries from the SUCs and LUCs starting SY 2023-2024, except those who will be entering Grade 12. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)