DepEd recognizes I am MAD as ‘Matatag’ partner supporting learners, teachers

THE Department of Education (DepEd) recognized around 173 partner organizations including nonprofit, volunteer-powered group, I am MAD (Making A Difference) Volunteers Inc., for their support and intervention in the country's basic education under its “Matatag” Agenda on February 20, 2024 at GSIS Theater, Pasay City.

DepEd awarded I am MAD as one of the agency's outstanding civil society organization partners during the national DepEd Partners' Appreciation and Recognition ceremony.

Maco Ravanzo, chief executive volunteer, and Wino Dela Cruz, chief of Volunteer Programs and Communication of I am MAD, accepted the award on behalf of the nonprofit organization from Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte.

The award cited I am MAD for its "unwavering commitment, exceptional collaboration and invaluable contribution in support of the Matatag Agenda for the DepEd Basic Education Development Plan, helping DepEd fulfill its mandate in providing quality basic education to all learners."

"This recognition from DepEd is a testament to our never-ending passion to make a difference in the lives of our learners," Ravanzo said.

He also reflected on the challenges of establishing the organization's identity and proving its intentions in the past, contrasting it with its current standing alongside established institutions in the field of education and advocacy.

I am MAD has been an active civil society partner of DepEd for more than a decade now as it continuously supplements values formation activities through its main program "MAD Camp," and promotes volunteerism as a lifestyle among the Filipino youth through "MAD Talks."

