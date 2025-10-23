DepEd sets mid-school year wellness break from October 27–30

EDUCATION Secretary Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara announced a four-day mid-school year wellness break for teachers and students from October 27 to 30, 2025, to give them time to rest and recover amid challenges faced this school year.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 23, Angara said the decision was made after hearing the “constant exhaustion” expressed by educators and learners during his visits to schools across the country.

“Marami sa ating mga guro at mag-aaral ay galing sa mga lugar na tinamaan ng bagyo at lindol, o tinamaan ng trangkaso. Kaya kaunting pahinga muna," Angara said.

(Many of our teachers and students come from areas affected by storms and earthquakes, or have been sick with the flu. So let’s take a short break.)

He added that the break is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to ensure the well-being of both teachers and students.

“Gusto naming tiyakin na ang bawat guro at mag-aaral ay may oras ding alagaan ang sarili,” Angara said.

(We want to make sure that every teacher and student also has time to take care of themselves.)

The wellness break aims to allow them to rest, regain strength, and spend quality time with their families before classes resume on November 3, 2025. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)