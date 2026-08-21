DepEd sets nationwide school safety drill for August 25

THE Department of Education (DepEd) is requiring all public and private elementary and secondary schools across the country to conduct a simultaneous active attack safety drill on August 25, 2026.

The agency issued a memorandum dated August 12, setting the nationwide safety drill for active attack incidents at 9 a.m. on August 25.

Schools were earlier ordered to develop, review, or update their School Contingency Plan for Active Attack Incidents and share the final and approved plan with their respective local government units (LGUs), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and parent-teacher associations.

Among the measures included in the plan are:

- double-locking mechanisms and other classroom security measures;

- information and education materials;

- family reunification areas;

- safe rooms and evacuation routes; and

- emergency communication procedures.

The plan also calls for coordination between schools and other concerned government agencies, including the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), PNP, and local disaster risk reduction and management offices.

The education department reminded schools that the drill should prioritize the safety and psychological well-being of learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel. It should also be age-appropriate and trauma-informed, with emphasis on preparedness, protective actions, coordinated response, and post-incident recovery.

The agency clarified that schools that conducted the drill before August 25 will no longer be required to participate in the nationwide exercise but must submit a report and documentation of their simulation activities.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. vowed the police force’s full support in establishing protocols for safety threats and emergencies.

He said the PNP will mobilize sufficient personnel and resources for the nationwide school safety drills set by DepEd on August 25.

“We have been involved in crafting measures to ensure the protection of learners and every learning space. The hard work is not yet done since your PNP will also be there to make sure that these safety measures are properly implemented in every school,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said the drills will help students, teachers, and other school personnel understand what to do when confronted with a security threat.

Police units will also use the exercises to test and improve coordination with school authorities and local government officials.

He directed local police units to coordinate closely with school authorities and barangay officials before and during the exercises.

The coordination will cover police response, communication, and other procedures that may be needed during an actual emergency. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)