DepEd tightens controls, files cases to protect senior high voucher program

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has vowed to intensify reforms in the implementation of the Senior High School Voucher Program by tightening controls and enforcing accountability measures amid ongoing legal action against fraudulent subsidy claims.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said DepEd has filed seven cases against erring private schools and initiated criminal charges against individuals who allegedly claimed vouchers for ineligible or fictitious beneficiaries.

The cases involve a total of P37.58 million and are now undergoing appropriate legal proceedings.

DepEd said the move forms part of broader efforts to clean up the voucher program and ensure that public funds are released only to qualified learners.

Alongside the legal action, the department has strengthened governance under the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-Gastpe).

These reforms include stricter implementation oversight, clearer program guidelines, and closer coordination with private school associations to address recurring issues related to documentation, compliance, and processing timelines.

“Binago po natin yung sistema. Dati, binabayaran kaagad at ina-advance yung bayad. Ngayon, tinitingnan talaga yung resulta—kung naka-enroll, yung learner number—at nag-i-institute tayo ng mga safeguards both at the school level and at the DepEd level. Binabangga namin yung mga database natin na dati hindi ginagawa,” Angara said.

(We changed the system. Before, payments were released immediately and advanced. Now, we carefully check the results—whether the learner is enrolled, the learner number—and we institute safeguards both at the school level and at the DepEd level. We now cross-check our databases, which was not done before.)

Angara explained that DepEd now conducts systematic cross-checking of databases that were previously not matched, a key step in preventing fraudulent claims.

Central to the reforms is a strengthened five-step validation framework designed to ensure that vouchers are released only to legitimate beneficiaries.

The process includes cross-checking data between the Voucher Management System and the Learner Information System, resolving discrepancies, conducting post-audit monitoring visits to participating private schools, field office site inspections, and revalidating learner eligibility and enrollment status during the second semester.

Angara said the impact of the tighter controls has already been significant, noting that at least P200 million in subsidies were prevented from being released to ineligible beneficiaries during School Years 2023–2024 and 2024–2025.

Angara said DepEd is also finalizing updated guidelines for the recognition of senior high schools participating in the voucher program, aiming to ensure that private schools meet consistent standards on quality, compliance, and accountability before being allowed to take part in the program.

The DepEd said the reforms are part of its broader push to reinforce transparency, fiscal discipline, and institutional safeguards in the Senior High School Voucher Program, ensuring that government assistance reaches learners who genuinely qualify and need support. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)