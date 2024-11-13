DepEd to address learning losses from natural hazards, calamities

DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara has ordered the implementation of the Dynamic Learning Program (DLP), which aims to ensure the continuity of learning of students affected by class suspensions brought about by the severity of weather disturbances.

In a statement, Angara said that nearly 400,000 students across the country are considered "very high risk," while over 3.8 million are categorized as "high risk" for further learning losses due to the frequency of natural hazards and the severe damages incurred.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), 35 days of class disruptions were recorded, the highest number of school days lost mainly due to natural disasters and calamities among all the regions.

Other severely impacted regions such as Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon experienced at least 29 class disruptions each, with a few attributed to human-induced hazards like fire incidences.

Because of this, Angara convened the National Management Committee to explore interventions to address learning losses.

Under the DLP, schools may implement make-up classes and catch-up sessions in temporary learning spaces.

The initiative features parallel classes, activity-based engagement, student portfolios, and a reduced homework policy.

The agency, through its field offices, will also use Khan PH’s online learning content to supplement the learners’ skills and knowledge. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)