DepEd to distribute over 170,000 high-end laptops to teachers

THE Department of Education (DepEd) is set to distribute over 170,000 high-end laptops to public school teachers and administrative staff across the country amid its bid to accelerate its digital education roadmap.

In a statement, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said a total of 172,654 MacBook Neo units are scheduled for distribution to qualified beneficiaries starting November 2026.

He said providing high-end, reliable technology directly addresses long-standing systemic burdens while honoring the daily dedication of Filipino educators.

"For the longest time, our teachers have carried the heavy personal burden of buying their own laptops or maintaining outdated equipment just to keep up with lesson plans. Under the vision of President Marcos, we are changing the narrative,” Angara said.

"We welcome Apple’s participation in this procurement to bring MacBook Neo to our teachers. It isn't just about handing out world-class hardware with five-year warranties; it’s about giving our educators the best tools, backed by robust training so they can focus on what matters most: teaching our children,” he added.

Under the DepEd Computerization Program, the department has so far awarded contracts for 231,725 laptops for teachers nationwide, comprising 169,008 MacBook Neo units and 62,717 Windows-based units.

The procurement also includes 3,646 MacBook Neo laptops for administrative officers.

The agency said the new laptops were purchased at P6,900 below the base model's suggested retail price.

The laptops also come with a five-year warranty, a first for DepEd's laptop procurement, compared with the standard one-year retail warranty, providing the government with longer coverage at a lower purchase price. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)