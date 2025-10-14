DepEd to LGUs: Ensure balance between public safety, learning continuity

THE Department of Education (DepEd) urged local government units (LGUs) to exercise balance and prudence in implementing suspension of classes to ensure learning continuity while ensuring public safety.

In a statement, the DepEd said it respects the authority of LGUs to suspend classes in the interest of public safety but it noted that prolonged suspensions affect students’ development.

“While caution is important, extended suspensions can disrupt learning and affect students’ development. Every decision should reflect both care for safety and commitment to learning continuity,” said DepEd.

“We will be coordinating with our respective Schools Division Offices to ensure that alternative delivery modes are deployed to affected learners. We will ensure that learning continuity is prioritized at all costs,” it added.

The agency also strongly urged LGUs to assess whether class suspension is still necessary.

The DepEd issued the statement following the suspension of classes in various areas due to the series of weather disturbances and earthquakes and health precautions.

DepEd-National Capital Region (NCR) implemented a health break from October 13 to 14, suspending face-to-face classes in all public schools in the region, for the conduct of disinfection and sanitation due to the increased cases of influenza-like illnesses.

On Monday, October 13, the local government of Laguna announced the suspension of face-to-face classes in all public and private schools from October 14 to 31, as a preparedness measure against the potential seismic activity along the West Valley Fault.

Face-to-face classes were also halted in parts of Cebu and Davao Oriental following the powerful earthquakes that jolted these provinces. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)