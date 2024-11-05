DepEd to roll out ‘dynamic’ program vs. learning loss

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday said it would roll out the dynamic learning program (DLP) this month to prevent learning loss due to class disruptions caused by Several Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami) and Super Typhoon Leon (Kong-Rey).

“We’re bringing resilience to the heart of learning so that no student’s education has to pause when challenges arise,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement.

The DLP will provide schools the needed flexibility for make-up classes alongside the utilization of “simple and targeted” activity sheets, as well as temporary learning spaces.

It also provides features of parallel classes, activity-based engagements, and learners’ portfolios with minimal homework loads.

The DepEd eyes affected schools in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) as the DLP’s pilot implementation areas.

As of Monday, ‘Leon’ alone has so far affected around 3,970,222 learners and 181,270 teaching and non-teaching staff in 10,947 schools due to class suspension.

In terms of infrastructure damage, PHP396 million worth is needed for reconstruction and major repairs of at least 113 totally damaged classrooms and 227 partially damaged classrooms, not to mention the damaged toilets, wash facilities, furniture, and computer equipment, among others.

At least 13 schools reported flooding or landslides while 13 schools are being used as evacuation centers. (PNA)