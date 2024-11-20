DepEd to schools, offices: Scale down Christmas parties

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) has directed all its offices and schools to do away with grand celebrations of Christmas parties in the aftermath of the successive typhoons that battered parts of Luzon.

This complies with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to government agencies to show solidarity with all calamity-hit Filipinos after six typhoons hit the Philippines in less than a month.

“All DepEd offices and schools are instructed to scale down their Christmas celebrations, and may utilize the resulting savings as donations for calamity-hit communities,” Chief of Staff of the Office of the Secretary, Undersecretary Fatima Lipp Panontongan, said in a memorandum released late Tuesday.

Both regional and division offices are tasked to ensure “strict compliance” with the Chief Executive’s directive.

DepEd offices and schools were also instructed to conduct donation drives in affected areas with savings from minimal Christmas party celebrations. (PNA)