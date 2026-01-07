DepEd vows stronger push for learning continuity, welfare

THE Department of Education (DepEd) vowed to further strengthen efforts to ensure learning continuity and safeguard the welfare of learners and teachers following the enactment of its P1.015-trillion national budget for 2026.

In a statement Tuesday, January 6, 2026, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the department is stepping up system readiness and coordination efforts as it remains focused on strengthening education delivery, particularly in areas severely affected by natural disasters in 2025, while prioritizing the health and safety of school communities.

“Marami man tayong pagsubok na kinaharap noong nakaraang taon—lalo na ang mga kalamidad na nakaapekto sa pagkatuto ng ating mga mag-aaral—patuloy nating isusulong ang learning continuity sa ating mga paaralan,” Angara said.



(Despite the many challenges we faced last year, especially disasters that affected our students’ learning, we will continue to promote learning continuity in our schools.)

Public schools across the country were hit by a series of major disasters in 2025, testing the resilience of school infrastructure.

DepEd data show that Super Typhoon Uwan alone damaged 2,953 schools, affecting around 10,400 classrooms, and caused the suspension of classes in several areas for days and, in some cases, weeks.

To address the lack of permanent learning facilities, Angara emphasized the importance of fast and practical solutions, particularly the establishment of Learning Continuity Spaces (LCS), which can be built within weeks.

He said these temporary structures are intended to allow classes to resume while damaged classrooms are being repaired or rebuilt.

Angara said that 133 LCS units across 127 sites nationwide, mostly in areas repeatedly affected by typhoons and earthquakes, are currently being procured. Contract awards are targeted within the first quarter of 2026.

The department is also studying ways to improve the durability of these learning spaces, including the possible installation of window shutters or storm guards to minimize damage from strong winds during typhoons.

Beyond infrastructure, Angara assured the public that DepEd will continue implementing Alternative Delivery Modalities (ADMs) in disaster-affected areas to ensure that education continues while safeguarding the well-being of teachers and learners.

“Mahalaga para sa DepEd na masigurong maipagpapatuloy ng ating mga mag-aaral ang kanilang pagkatuto kahit mayroong mga kalamidad,” Angara said, adding that interventions will be tailored to the specific needs and conditions of schools on the ground.



(It is important for DepEd to ensure that our learners can continue their education even in the presence of disasters.)

Meanwhile, Angara said DepEd is also set to issue a new policy within the first quarter of the year aimed at promoting a safe, inclusive, and motivating learning environment.

He said the policy will reinforce the department’s stance that schools must be free from all forms of violence, harassment, and bullying.

Angara added that the policy will strengthen prevention and response mechanisms for Learner Rights and Protection (LRP) concerns, reduce related cases nationwide, and encourage greater stakeholder involvement in addressing issues affecting learners and teachers.

With the expanded 2026 budget, the department said it remains committed to building a more resilient, inclusive, and learner-centered education system despite the growing challenges posed by natural disasters. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)