Detention facility for Alice Guo, family readied

SENATE Sergeant-at-Arms retired general Roberto Ancan showed to the media on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the detention facility where suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her family will be temporarily detained.

Alice Guo's "no-show" during the previous Senate hearings forced the Senate to issue a subpoena.

Senate President Chiz Escudero said the facility will house Guo's family for the meantime until the committee issues a schedule for another hearing.

"Wala akong nakikitang rason at sa totoo lang, hindi ko alam kung san nanggaling ang sinasabi nyang banta di umano laban sa kanyang buhay," Escudero said.

The facility is equipped with air conditioned rooms, bunk beds, and private restrooms. This is to ensure the safety and comfort of Guo's family while they are preparing to face the Senate.

"This is not a penalty. This is not a punishment for commission of any crime. Itong pag detain sa kanya ay para tiyakin lamang na sya'y mag-attend ng pagdinig ng Senado at matapos ng pagdinig Senado ay walang rason para patuloy pang iditina," Escudero said. (Grezel Balbutin, VSU intern)