DFA: 18 Filipino seafarers from Iran-seized tanked back to PH

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, that all 18 Filipino crew members of the oil tanker earlier seized by Iran in the Gulf of Oman will return to the Philippines.

In a statement, the DFA said the Filipino seafarers were aboard the MV St. Nikolas being held in Iran.

“They were repatriated in batches, including the final group of 6 seafarers who arrived in Manila last week,” it said.

“The Philippine Government thanks the authorities of Iran for their understanding in this matter, and appreciates the work of the manning agency which made this Possible,” it added.

The DFA said 17 more Filipino crew members remain aboard the said vessel.

MV St. Nikolas, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker carrying Iraqi crude bound for Turkey, was seized by Iran in January. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)