DFA amends visa requirement for Chinese visitors

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has imposed additional documentary requirements for Chinese nationals seeking temporary visitor’s visas for the Philippines.

In a statement on Thursday, June 13, 2024, the DFA said Chinese nationals applying for 9(a) Temporary Visitor’s Visa at Philippine Foreign Service Posts will be required to submit their Chinese Social Insurance Record Certificates registered for at least six months at the time of the submission of the visa application.

Other requirements are proof of financial capability, a notarized letter of support from a host in the Philippines if applying for an individual visa, and hotel and airfare bookings.

Individual applicants are also required to undergo a personal interview with a Philippine embassy official.

Not covered to present the additional requirements are Chinese nationals currently enrolled in primary, secondary, or college education, who are required to submit proof of enrollment, and retirees above 55 years old.

“Other exceptions to the requirement will only be considered on a case-to-case basis,” the DFA said.

“The additional visa requirement is part of the DFA’s continuing efforts to enhance its visa policies and regulations for the safe and efficient entry of foreign visitors,” it added.

The DFA earlier said it will impose stricter visa requirements for Chinese tourists due to plenty of fraudulent applications received in its embassy and consulates in China.

Several Chinese nationals have been involved in various illegal activities such as kidnapping of their fellow Chinese, illegal detention, human trafficking, prostitution and fraud, among others.

Over the past weeks, hundreds of Chinese nationals were apprehended following a series of raids in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) in various parts of Luzon. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)