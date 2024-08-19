DFA encourages Filipinos in Lebanon to return home

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) assured on Monday, August 19, 2024, that contingency measures to ensure the safety of overseas Filipinos are already in place should the conflict in Lebanon escalate.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the alert for Lebanon may be raised to Level 4, which would trigger a mandatory evacuation in response to a "large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack" in the area.

The alert for Lebanon is currently under level 3, which means repatriation of Filipinos is voluntary.

The official said there are about 11,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, but only 10 percent have expressed a desire to be repatriated.

As of August 19, a total of 356 Filipinos have returned to the country from Lebanon.

“Ayaw natin magbigay ng alarmist situation kasi normal pa naman ang buhay sa Lebanon (we don't want to create an alarmist situation because life in Lebanon is still normal),” said de Vega.

In a statement on Friday, August 16, the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon encouraged Filipinos there to avail of the repatriation services of the Philippine government while the airport remains operational.

“We advise all Filipino nationals to prioritize their safety and depart the country as soon as possible,” the embassy said.

“If you are unable to leave Lebanon, we strongly recommend that you evacuate to safer areas outside of Beirut, South Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley,” it added.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac for his part said the Philippine government will also give P150,000 financial assistance to returning OFWs from Lebanon.

He also assured that there are job opportunities waiting for the OFWs from Lebanon.

“Merong pagsasaayos ng trabaho nila, facilitation. Merong mga job opportunities na nakalaan mula sa DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment). Meron ding mga opportunities sa kanila sa pagsasanay. Ang Tesda (Technical Education And Skills Development Authority) nandoon, nagbibigay ng mga vouchers para makapili ‘yung mga nanunumbalik ng kurso sa pagsasanay at institusyon na papasukan nila,” he said.

(There is job placement assistance and facilitation. There are job opportunities available from the DOLE. There are also training opportunities for them. Tesda is there, providing vouchers so that those returning can choose the training courses and institutions they will attend.)

He said the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Social Welfare and Development Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Agriculture will also provide assistance in terms of job opportunities to the affected OFWs.

The tension in Lebanon between Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel escalated over the past weeks.

In July, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group launched drone attacks on the Golan Heights, which is occupied by Israel killing at least 12 individuals including children.

There were also reports that Hezbollah senior military commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli air strike that hit a suburb of Beirut.

Another Israeli air strike in Tehran also reportedly resulted in the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)