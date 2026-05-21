DFA expects no UN action on Duterte release plea

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Thursday, May 21, 2026, said it expects little to no action from the United Nations (UN) on a submission by a Japanese nongovernmental organization (NGO) seeking the provisional release of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The DFA said the group, International Career Support Association (ICSA), previously made statements before the UN Human Rights Council alleging that Duterte’s surrender to the ICC was politically motivated.

The Philippine foreign affairs agency rejected the claims, calling them “baseless.”

“The United Nations routinely receives such statements and circulates these as a matter of procedure, without comments or any other actions,” the DFA said in a statement.

It added that it does not expect the Human Rights Council or the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to take action on the submission, noting that similar filings by the same group in the past had not resulted in any formal response.

“What the records show are the UN and its member states calling for accountability,” the DFA said, adding that previous claims made by the organization had not led to any corresponding action.

The International Career Support Association, based in Nara Prefecture, Japan, holds special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council, allowing it to participate in certain UN meetings and discussions.

The group works on issues including human rights, education, agriculture, and science and technology, according to UN records.

The DFA said the organization’s submissions are routinely processed under standard UN procedures and do not necessarily prompt further investigation or action by UN bodies. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)