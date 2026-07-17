DFA files protest vs China Daily over ‘racist’ portrayal of Filipinos

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has lodged a formal diplomatic protest against China Daily over what it described as racist and dehumanizing portrayal of Filipinos in a series of opinion videos and editorial cartoons to mark the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award.

In a statement released on Friday, July 17, 2026, the DFA said the protest stemmed from a series of op-ed materials published by the Chinese state-owned media outlet, including a video posted on its Facebook page on July 10 that allegedly depicted Filipinos as monkeys.

The department said it first raised its objections directly with Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan during a meeting on July 16, where Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Leo Herrera-Lim conveyed the Philippines’ "firm objection" to the content.

The DFA said Lim called for the immediate removal of the videos and cartoons, emphasizing that the materials were inconsistent with the mutual respect expected between sovereign states and could undermine efforts to maintain stable bilateral relations.

“The department has since issued a formal diplomatic protest condemning the videos and cartoons, noting that China Daily went beyond legitimate political debate by resorting to demeaning, dehumanizing, and racist depictions of Filipinos,” the agency said.

The DFA said that while the Philippines has consistently challenged what it considers false narratives surrounding the 2016 arbitral ruling and the country's legal position in the South China Sea, differences over political and legal issues should never justify racist or discriminatory portrayals.

It stressed that such imagery has no place in responsible public discourse and warned that the publications risk deepening mistrust between Manila and Beijing.

The agency reiterated its demand for the immediate removal of the materials and urged China to promote dignity, respect, and truth in public communications.

“The Philippine Embassy in Beijing followed through with a formal letter to the Editor-in-Chief of China Daily, reiterating the same demand for the immediate takedown of the offensive material,” the DFA said.

“The department remains committed to dialogue and diplomacy in its engagement with China, but will not hesitate to call out discriminatory and offensive rhetoric wherever it appears,” it added.

Several senators took exception of the depiction made by the Chinese media.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan tagged the AI-generated video as “racist” and unacceptable.

“Hindi ito nararapat sa anumang media organization na nagsasabing nagsisilbi sa katotohanan, lalo na sa isang state-run media outlet na kumakatawan sa isang bansa,” he said.

(This is not appropriate for any media organization that claims to uphold the truth, especially for a state-run media outlet that represents an entire nation.)

“Nananawagan kami sa pamahalaan ng People's Republic of China na agad nitong utusan ang China Daily na alisin ang naturang video, humingi ng malinaw at pampublikong paumanhin, at papanagutin ang mga responsable sa paglikha at pagpapalabas nito. Ang tunay na pamumuno sa daigdig ay nakabatay sa dignidad, paggalang sa kapwa, at pananagutan — hindi sa pagpapakalat ng mga racist stereotype na ipinapalabas bilang ‘impormasyon’ o ‘komentaryo’,” he added.

(We call on the government of the People's Republic of China to immediately direct China Daily to remove the video, issue a clear and public apology, and hold those responsible for its production and publication accountable. True global leadership is founded on dignity, respect for others, and accountability -- not on the dissemination of racist stereotypes disguised as 'information' or ‘commentary.’)

Senator Panfilo Lacson asked what Chinese would be based on their character and behavior if they compared Filipinos to monkeys.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Robin Padilla also called out the Chinese government over the matter.

In 2016, the arbitral tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, invalidating China’s claims within the sea areas falling within the nine-dash line, which is over 90 percent of the West Philippine Sea, which is the southern portion of the South China Sea.

China has been insisting on sovereignty in the South China Sea, releasing in August 2023 an updated “official standard map” of its geographical territories, which now includes a 10-dash line. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)