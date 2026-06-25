DFA: No Pinoy casualties in Venezuela earthquakes

THERE were no Filipino casualties recorded following the two powerful earthquakes that hit Caracas in Venezuela on June 24, 2026.

In a statement on Thursday, June 25, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) assured that it is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela through the Philippine Embassy in Bogota.

“As of this writing, no reports of injuries or casualties were received from Filipino nationals in Venezuela,” the agency said.

The DFA urged Filipinos in the earthquake-stricken areas to move to safer places, monitor local news updates and follow local orders for safety.

Authorities reported at least 32 deaths and around 700 injuries following the series of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes near the coastal area west of Caracas, close to Morón in northern Venezuela.

It was one of the strongest and most damaging earthquakes to hit the country in recent decades. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)