DFA says China’s ban on Kalayaan officials ‘does not contribute’ to bilateral ties

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, expressed concern over China’s decision to bar 16 officials of Kalayaan municipality from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, saying the move does not help promote healthy bilateral relations between the two countries.

“While preventing the entry of foreign nationals into their territory is a country's sovereign prerogative, such actions do not contribute to fostering good and vibrant bilateral relations, especially in reinvigorating people-to-people interaction, which both the Philippines and China have committed to,” the DFA said.

China earlier declared 16 officials of Kalayaan municipality persona non grata, effectively banning them from entering its territories.

The move came after the Kalayaan municipal council adopted a resolution declaring Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian persona non grata.

The local resolution accused the ambassador of defending what it described as harassment by the China Coast Guard (CCG) against Philippine vessels operating in the West Philippine Sea.

In response, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said Beijing’s action was based on the “principle of reciprocity,” underscoring that the ban was a countermeasure to the municipality’s declaration against the Chinese envoy.

In 2016, the arbitral tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, invalidating China’s claims within the sea areas falling within the nine-dash line, which covers over 90 percent of the West Philippine Sea, the western portion of the South China Sea.

China has been insisting on sovereignty in the South China Sea, releasing in August 2023 an updated “official standard map” of its geographical territories, which now includes a ten-dash line.

The Philippines has filed dozens of diplomatic protests against China over harassment and dangerous maneuvers against Philippine Coast Guard and civilian boats in the disputed territory. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)