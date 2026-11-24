MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is awaiting clarification from the United States on President Donald Trump's claim that the Philippines agreed to source all its agricultural and energy imports from America, as senators raised concerns over the proposal's feasibility and implications for national security.



During Senate plenary deliberations on the DFA's proposed 2027 budget on Tuesday, Senator Erwin Tulfo said Malacañang had tasked the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Agriculture (DA) to examine the proposed arrangement, while the DFA continues coordinating with its US counterparts.



Tulfo, who defended the agency's budget, said the DFA was closely monitoring developments and awaiting further information from Washington.



He also disclosed that the Philippines and the US are scheduled to hold another bilateral meeting in March 2027, with security among the issues expected to be discussed.



Senator Imee Marcos, however, questioned the DFA's limited knowledge of the proposal, particularly Trump's remarks suggesting possible consequences should the Philippines fail to comply.



"There was a very thinly veiled threat at the end of that requirement that we buy agriculture and energy requirements, 100 percent from the United States. And that was that, if we fail to do so, there would be trouble," Marcos said.



She pressed the DFA to clarify the implications of the statement, arguing that the issue extends beyond trade and agriculture to the country's foreign relations and national security.



Tulfo explained that DFA representatives attended the bilateral meeting between Trump and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., but earlier discussions had focused on tariffs rather than exclusive sourcing of agricultural and energy products.



He acknowledged that officials were caught off guard when the issue was raised.



"The question that arises of course is who is formulating foreign policy if not the DFA?" Marcos asked.



Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, meanwhile, expressed doubts that the Philippines would source all its agricultural and energy requirements from the US, describing the proposal as impractical.



"I don't think the country could get 100 percent agricultural products from the US, or power as well," Zubiri said.

He suggested that Trump's pronouncement could have been intended to boost his domestic popularity rather than reflect the actual agreement discussed between the two governments.



"The unpredictability of the US President sometimes shocks everyone," Zubiri said, adding that he doubted the 100-percent sourcing requirement had been part of the original discussions.



Trump earlier claimed that the Philippines would begin purchasing all its agricultural and energy requirements from the US in January 2027.



However, the White House's official statement referred only to increased Philippine imports of American agricultural and energy products, while Philippine officials maintained that negotiations were still ongoing.



Tulfo assured Senator Marcos that the DFA secretary would immediately inform the Senate of further developments concerning the proposed arrangement.



The DFA and its attached agencies are seeking a PHP35.2-billion budget for 2027, consisting of PHP34.9 billion in new appropriations and PHP292 million in automatic appropriations, to strengthen diplomatic operations, protect national interests and assist more than 10 million Filipinos overseas. (PNA)