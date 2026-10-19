DFA summons Chinese Ambassador amid 'use of force' remark

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan to convey the country’s “serious concern and strong objection” to his remarks in relation to maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

In a statement on Monday, October 19, 2026, the DFA said Secretary Theresa Lazaro told the Ambassador that the statement was “provocative and unacceptable, and does not contribute to creating understanding.”

“She stressed that such language aggravates an already sensitive bilateral atmosphere and undermines the shared efforts of both countries to build mutual understanding and cooperation,” the DFA said

“It is not the place of a foreign mission to publicly criticize or taunt Philippine officials and legislators who are acting within their mandates. As a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression and a plurality of voices, and it will not accept attempts by a foreign envoy to intimidate those who exercise them,” it added.

Lazaro emphasized in a letter addressed to Jing that sensitive issues are best addressed through established diplomatic channels and bilateral mechanisms.

She reiterated the DFA’s commitment to candid dialogue and constructive engagement, in line with its mandate and the direction of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“[We] will keep open lines of communication with China and work to stabilize bilateral relations, especially in non-sensitive areas, while firmly upholding the country’s consistent positions on important issues,” the DFA said.

“The Department reserves the right to take further diplomatic action as it deems necessary,” it added.

In an earlier interview, Jing said China "may easily win" if it will choose to use force against the Philippines.

However, he said his country will not resort to such because they "love peace."

"You should feel fortunate enough thata you have a neighbor like China in this region. If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not use force. You know, we love peace," said Jing.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. said they are closely looking into the remark of Jing which they believe is not just a slip of the tongue but an actual threat. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)