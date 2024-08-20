DFA urged to cancel Alice Guo’s passport

“Ang kapal din talaga ng mukha ng pekeng Pilipino na ito. Ginamit pa ang pasaporte ng Pilipinas para tumakas (The face of this fake Filipino is also really thick. She even used her Philippine passport to escape). Her passport should be made null and void immediately,” she added.

In a privilege speech during a Senate session on Monday, August 19, Hontiveros said Guo, who is in hot water over her alleged involvement in illegal Pogo operations, left the Philippines on the evening of July 17 for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia using her Philippine passport.

In a radio interview, Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that based on the information given by their foreign counterparts, Guo arrived in Indonesia from Singapore on August 18.

She said they are backtracking on Guo's travel records to determine the persons behind her travel as they are not discounting the possibility that she was assisted by some erring immigration officials.

“Kung makakasenla ang kaniyang travel documents (If her travel documents will be canceled) and the person will be repatriated, ibabalik siya sa Pilipinas kung wala na siyang (she will be sent back to the Philippines if she no longer has) valid travel documents. We're continuously monitoring 'yung movements niya out of the country,” Sandoval said.

Hontiveros said those who helped Guo leave the country should be held responsible.

“Who allowed this travesty to happen? Sino ang may kagagawan nito? Hindi makakaalis si Alice Guo kung walang tumulong sa kanya na mga opisyales ng pamahalaan. Para tayong ginisa sa sarili nating mantika. (Who is responsible for this? Alice Guo can't leave without government officials helping her. It's like we're fried in our own oil.) I have always believed that legislative hearings are policy-driven kaya noong nag announce na ng ban ang Pangulo, sabi ko, we have done our jobs, let law enforcement take the lead,” she said.

Guo left the Philippines amid the ongoing cases against her, including the human trafficking filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in relation to the raided Pogo near the Bamban Municipal Hall and the P500,000 tax evasion case filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The Commission on Elections also filed a complaint against her for allegedly misrepresenting herself, particularly about her nationality and other personal information, when she filed her certificate of candidacy for the 2022 local elections.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier ruled, following a fingerprint examination, that Guo is one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

Guo was meted the penalty of dismissal from the service with forfeiture of all her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification to re-enter government service by the Office of the Ombudsman after she was found guilty for grave misconduct in relation to her alleged involvement in the illegal Pogo.

She also has an existing quo warranto case filed by the Office of the Solicitor General. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)