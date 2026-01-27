DFA verifies death of Filipino while fighting for Russia in Ukraine

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is verifying reports that a Filipino national was killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to military intelligence from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the deceased was identified as “John Patrick,” a Filipino citizen whose body was found after an assault mission near Novoselivka village in the Kramatorsk district.

The Filipino national, based on reports, underwent only about one week of basic training before being sent into frontline combat and was unable to communicate as he cannot speak Russian.

The DFA said it has not yet confirmed all the details surrounding the circumstances of his involvement. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)