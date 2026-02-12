DFA warns Filipinos vs. deceptive overseas military recruitment

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday cautioned Filipinos seeking overseas employment to be vigilant against job offers that may secretly involve recruitment into foreign armed forces, including positions guised as ordinary civilian jobs.

In an advisory, the DFA stressed that involvement in foreign conflicts carries serious risks, including grave physical danger and legal consequences.

“Recruitment into foreign armed forces, whether directly or indirectly, may violate Philippine laws and lead to loss of citizenship,” the advisory reads.

Commonwealth Act 63 stipulates that participation in the military, naval, or air service of a foreign country without consent from the Philippine government may result in the forfeiture of their Filipino citizenship.

“Filipinos seeking overseas employment are strongly encouraged to verify job offers, recruitment agencies, and employers with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and to remain vigilant against illegal or deceptive recruitment practices that may put their lives and welfare at serious risk,” it added.

The statement was issued following the circulation of a video on social media showing Raymond Gumangan from Alcala, Pangasinan, narrating that he was recruited for a logistics role, but was given a different assignment when he arrived in Russia.

In the video, Gumangan said that he is at a detention camp in Ukraine as a prisoner of war after he was captured.

In an earlier briefing, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said that they are working to prevent deceptive recruitment that could endanger Filipinos abroad. (PNA)