DHSUD OKs 3-month housing loan moratorium amid energy emergency

MANILA – The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has implemented a series of financial relief programs, including a three-month moratorium on housing loan payments, to cushion Filipino families from the impact of the ongoing energy emergency amid the Middle East conflict.

In a news release on Wednesday, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said these initiatives are part of a "whole-of-government" approach, following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to mitigate the effects of rising fuel costs and global economic pressures.

“Patuloy po ang DHSUD sa pagsusulong ng mga programang makakatulong maibsan ang epekto ng krisis sa aring mga kababayan (DHSUD remains committed to spearheading programs that will help alleviate the impact of the crisis on our fellow Filipinos)," he added.

Under the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) moratorium program, all eligible borrowers nationwide will be automatically covered for three months from May 1 to July 31, 2026.

Noe Valencia, NHMFC Central Servicing and Regional Accounts Servicing Department manager, noted that approximately 50,000 member-beneficiaries are expected to benefit from the suspension of monthly amortization payments.

The relief measure ensures that borrowers will not incur penalties or additional interest, with loan terms extended corresponding to the duration of the moratorium.

Complementing the payment holiday, the Pag-IBIG Fund has approved a special benefits package specifically for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) repatriated due to the Middle East conflict.

As of February 2026, Pag-IBIG Fund has nearly 900,000 registered OFW members in the Middle East.

Under the new package, qualified repatriated members may:

• Withdraw up to 100 percent of their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings (including employee/employer shares and dividends) before the 20-year maturity;

• Withdraw up to 100 percent of their Modified Pag-IBIG II (MP2) Savings before the five-year maturity; and

• Avail of an interest- and penalty-free three-month moratorium on housing loan payments.

The DHSUD emphasized that these combined interventions from the NHMFC and Pag-IBIG Fund are designed to safeguard the economic security of vulnerable sectors, particularly displaced workers and low-income families.

Aliling underscored that housing represents the security and dignity of every Filipino family during difficult times, adding that the agency remains committed to assisting those most in need. (PNA)