DHSUD pushes people-centered approach to address HOA issues

MANILA - The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has adopted a proactive approach to address the concerns of homeowners’ associations (HOAs) nationwide.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, in a news release on Wednesday, said the move is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for government agencies to advance people-centered programs.

He said the department is strengthening its engagement with HOAs under an open-door policy that seeks to assist homeowners and recognize associations as key partners in community and nation-building.

“Dapat maging proactive tayo. Bumaba tayo sa mga komunidad upang tulungan ang mga HOAs bilang partners natin (We should be proactive. We should go down to the communities to assist the HOAs as our partners)," he added.

"Malaki ang papel nila sa nation-building dahil sila ang nasa frontline sa ating mga komunidad (They play a big role in nation-building because they are on the frontlines of our communities)."

Aliling said HOAs must be well-informed about DHSUD policies and guidelines to maximize their potential as government partners and prevent disputes.

He said HOAs can be encouraged to take a more active role in improving their communities and be more productive.

In connection to this, Aliling directed Undersecretary Roman Nicholo Molina and Homeowners Associations and Community Development Bureau Director Ling Rigor to review existing policies governing HOAs and explore ways to further improve them to better assist the associations.

Currently, there are over 26,000 registered HOAs and neighborhood associations nationwide.

Common concerns raised by HOAs include issues related to the election and term of officers, as well as the collection of association fees.

For his part, Molina assured increased grassroots-level engagement between the DHSUD and HOAs to keep them updated on the latest regulations and involve them in policy development.

He said an intensified information and education campaign on HOA-related matters is already underway.

“Malaking bagay po na well-educated ang ating mga stakeholders lalo na ang mga HOAs upang maiwasan ang mga sigalot at problema. Dapat klaro para sa lahat ang ating mga polisiya (It is very important that our stakeholders, especially the HOAs, are well-educated to avoid conflicts and problems. Our policies must be clear to everyone),” Molina said.

Aliling has been advocating an open-door policy to sustain dialogue with various housing stakeholders, including private developers, non-government organizations, urban poor groups, and national and local government officials, to improve and harmonize DHSUD programs and policies.

The DHSUD reported that the stakeholders welcomed the move and have already submitted recommendations, which are now being reviewed by technical working groups for possible inclusion in housing initiatives. (PNA)