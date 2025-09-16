DHSUD, SHDA lead call to recalibrate housing strategies

AS THE Philippines marks National Shelter Month this October, housing developers, policymakers, and industry leaders are set to gather on October 9–10, 2025, at the Rizal Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La, Manila, Makati City, Metro Manila for the 33rd National Developers Convention to recalibrate strategies for delivering affordable, inclusive, and sustainable homes for Filipino families.

Organized by the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association Inc. (SHDA), in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), the event carries the theme “ReCalibrate: Upgrading Housing Strategies for a Better Tomorrow.”

The event will spotlight urgent housing challenges and sector commitments, including SHDA’s pledge to deliver part of the 250,000 housing units committed by private developers in support of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

This contribution forms part of the administration’s target of building one million housing units annually.

“By working hand in hand with DHSUD, we aim to align the industry’s efforts with the government’s housing priorities, especially in expanding affordable housing and building sustainable communities,” said SHDA national chairman, Ar. Leonardo Dayao Jr.

“This convention is not only a celebration of National Shelter Month but also a call to action for all stakeholders to shape a better housing future for Filipinos,” he added.

The gathering is expected to draw around 200 stakeholders, including top developers, policymakers, investors, and allied partners.

Keynote speeches and panel discussions will cover innovative financing models, resilient and sustainable housing design, digital transformation in real estate, and regulatory reforms to accelerate the 4PH rollout.

“This convention is a testament to the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said SHDA national president, Engr. Francis Richmond Villegas. “Our shared goal is not just to build houses, but to build communities that uplift the lives of Filipino families.”

Through the National Developers Convention, SHDA reaffirms its role as the unified voice of the housing industry, bridging public and private sector efforts for inclusive growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability. (PR)