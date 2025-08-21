DICT: TikTok to halt real money gambling ads starting August 22

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) confirmed that video sharing platform TikTok will stop all Real Money Gambling (RMG) advertisements starting Friday, August 22, 2025.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said on Wednesday that TikTok voluntarily decided to cease gambling ads in response to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the administration’s campaign for a safe digital nation.

He emphasized that it is significant for global platforms like TikTok to support the government’s digital safety efforts.

The government aims to ensure that internet access in the Philippines is fast and affordable as well as safe and responsible through the initiative.

Aguda further added that halting RMG ads will serve as protection for the public, especially for young people.

In recent years, RMG ads have increasingly appeared on social media platforms promoting online casinos, betting apps, and other gambling-related services.

These ads have drawn concern from both the public and government sectors, particularly regarding their accessibility to minors and vulnerable individuals.

Marcos has emphasized the need to protect Filipino users, especially the youth, from digital threats, including online gambling, scams, misinformation, and data exploitation. (Philippine News Agency)