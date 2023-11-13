Diesel price per liter to decrease by P3

PETROLEUM firms will implement a big-time rollback for diesel and kerosene on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel, Seoil and PetroGazz said there will be a P3 per liter price decrease for diesel and P2.30 per liter on kerosene.

For gasoline, there will be a minimum price rollback of P.70 per liter.

Cleanfuel will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 a.m. while Pilipinas Shell, PetroGazz and Seaoil will have it implemented starting 6 a.m. of November 14.

This rollback is the biggest over the past four weeks. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)