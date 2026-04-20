Diesel price to go less than P100/liter

PETROLEUM firms confirmed on Monday, April 20, 2026, a bigtime fuel price rollback.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil said there will be a P24.94 per liter decrease on diesel, P3.41 per liter on gasoline and P2.00 per liter on kerosene.

This means prices of diesel will go down to less than P100 per liter.

Last week, the cost of diesel went down by P23.00 per liter, P6.50 per liter on gasoline and P11.50 per liter on kerosene.

In a press conference, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said as of April 17, the country’s inventory of fuel stocks can last up to 52 days, more than the 45 days supply on March 20.

Garin attributed the increase of inventory stocks to the steady delivery of fuel and the “significant decrease” of consumption.

“Ang mga tao consciously nag-start na mag-save ng fuel. I think the work-from-home, carpooling and all the other measures that we have been practicing whether as a government or public sector or sa private sa mga negosyo even sa household has been very effective in making sure we prolong and we protect our inventory levels,” Garin said.

(People have consciously started saving fuel. I believe that work-from-home arrangements, carpooling, and all the other measures we have been practicing—whether as a government, in the public sector, in private businesses, or even at the household level—have been very effective in ensuring that we prolong and protect our inventory levels.)

Garin said that through the state of national energy emergency declared by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the government can now prescribe fuel price hikes or set a minimum rollback on pump prices.

“Whenever there’s an announcement, or they notify us of their adjustment and it is not in accordance to the minimum that we have said then we are ready to issue a show cause order to that company, so far lahat naman compliant. Kailangan iexplain nila ng maayos kung bakit hindi sila susunod, kung hindi maexplain ng maayos then that could be the cause for us to revisit their permit kasi hindi sila sumusunod sa conditions ng permit,” she added.

(They need to explain properly why they are not complying. If they cannot provide a sufficient explanation, then that could be grounds for us to revisit their permit, as they are failing to follow the conditions of the permit.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)