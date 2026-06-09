Diesel prices may rise by as much as P5/liter this week – DOE

MANILA – Kerosene prices may increase by as much as PHP8.10 per liter this week, according to the Department of Energy (DOE) on Monday.

Data released by the DOE showed that gasoline prices may slip by PHP1.70 per liter but could also rise by as much as PHP0.30 per liter.

Diesel prices will increase between PHP3.77 to PHP5.77 per liter, and kerosene between PHP6.10 to PHP8.10 per liter.

Seaoil, in an advisory, said it will hike gasoline prices by PHP0.30 per liter, diesel by PHP5.77 per liter, and kerosene by PHP8.10 per liter effective 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Petron said it will also raise gasoline prices by PHP0.30 per liter, diesel by PHP4.85 per liter, and PHP4.75 per liter for kerosene.

Stable domestic supply

The same DOE data show that as of June 5, 2026, the country’s gasoline supply is adequate for 44.81 days, diesel for 45.21 days and kerosene for 143.09 days.

Also, existing jet fuel supply is enough for around 73.25 days, fuel oil for 41.01 days, and liquefied petroleum gas for 45.04 days.

Energy officials have repeatedly assured the public that the domestic supply remains adequate due to combined government and private reserves, and measures are being undertaken to maintain stability. (PNA)