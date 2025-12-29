Diesel prices up P0.60/L Dec. 30

MANILA – Oil firms will implement a PHP0.60 per liter increase for diesel and kerosene products on the last Tuesday of 2025, a reversal from the PHP1.30 per liter reduction last week.

In separate advisories on Monday, Seaoil and Jetti Petroleum said the price hike will be implemented at 6 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Seaoil said it will also increase its kerosene price by PHP0.60 per liter at the same time.

There will be no changes for gasoline prices.

The price uptick was earlier traced to the impact of geopolitical developments, particularly between Russia and Ukraine, and tougher United States sanctions on Venezuela. (PNA)