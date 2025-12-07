Different Marian images take spotlight in grand procession

DIFFERENT images of the Blessed Virgin Mary are set to hold the spotlight later Sunday, December 7, 2025, during the Grand Marian Procession in Intramuros, Manila.

In a social media post, the Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, more popularly known as The Manila Cathedral, invited the faithful to join in the celebration.

"We invite everyone to the Intramuros Grand Marian Procession, featuring various Marian images in the Philippines," said the Manila Cathedral.

An added feature during the event was the National Pilgrim Relic of Saint Carlo Acutis.

"It will be exposed for the veneration of the faithful at the roadside altar along Muralla street on the side of the Baluarte de Dilao during the Intramuros Grand Marian Procession," said the Manila Cahedral.

Meanwhile, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is set to lead the Fiesta Mass on Monday, December 8, at the Manila Cathedral during the 12:10 pm Mass.

"On December 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Patroness of the Manila Cathedral and of the Philippines, this is the schedule of Masses at the Cathedral," said the Manila Cathedral.

Other Mass presiders are Manila Cathedral Vice Rector Fr. Vicente Bautista at 8 a.m., Fr. Paul Woo of the Mary Help of Christians Parish at 10 a.m., Fr. Leo Ignacio of the San Carlos Seminary at 4 p.m., and Manila Cathedral Rector Msgr. Rolando dela Cruz at 6 p.m.

Under Republic Act 10966, December 8 of every year is declared a special non-working holiday in the entire country to commemorate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)