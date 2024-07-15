Digital artist outraged as AI versions of BINI fan art sold without consent

The post garnered thousands of reactions and comments in support of Quizon. Netizens condemned the use of AI to replicate and profit from original artistic works without securing proper permission.

In a separate post, Quizon clarified that he is not selling his Bini avatars unless there is formal negotiation and user agreements are in place.

Meanwhile, a user, who claims to be Jerson Lapura, commented on the posts and admitted to being responsible for the AI incident.

He explained that the avatars were initially intended to raise funds for church matters through merchandise sales but clarified that they had not gained any profits.

He expressed regret and apologized for using Quizon’s art without his consent, appealing for understanding and forgiveness from the community.

“I definitely have learned my lesson and will never do something impulsively as this in the coming future,” Lapura said.

Quizon’s experience calls for awareness regarding the ethics of using AI to generate “art” and how it concerns the Intellectual Property Rights of artists, especially in this digital age. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)