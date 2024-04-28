DILG allows police, jail, fire personnel to wear light uniforms due to summer heat

DUE to the extreme heat brought about by the summer season, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has allowed the personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to wear light uniforms while performing their duties.

In a press forum on Saturday, April 27, 2024, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said he issued a memorandum ordering the top leaders of the said agencies to issue an advisory on the adjustment of uniform attire of their personnel to "alleviate discomfort and protect them from illnesses such as heat cramps, exhaustion, heat stroke, among others, due to extreme heat."

“The welfare of our uniformed personnel comes first especially as they perform their sworn duty. Kaya sa gitna nang sobrang init sa ating bansa, wearing light and comfortable uniforms is the way to go,” Abalos said.

This he said as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued a warning on the dangerous heat index in various parts of the Philippines to persist until mid-May.

Pagasa recorded the highest heat index of 48 degrees in Aparri, Cagayan last April 23, 2024.

The Department of Health also advised the public to take precautionary measures against the dangers of heat-related illnesses. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)