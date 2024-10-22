DILG assures preparedness of government amid threats of 'Kristine'

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla ensured on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, the preparedness of concerned government agencies for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Kristine.

In a press conference, Remulla stated that all local government units (LGUs) in areas expected to be affected by the storm, as well as relevant national government agencies, particularly the civil defense units, have already been mobilized in response to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to prepare the country for the typhoon’s impact.

“All units have been mobilized, and all local government units have been informed. The final path is not yet determined… we will know later tonight which exact path it will follow,” Remulla said.

Remulla also assured that evacuation areas and relief goods were prepared.

He advised LGUs in Metro Manila and the entire Luzon to suspend classes on October 23, as well as seacraft schedules, to ensure the safety of the public.

The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) has already placed its units in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Eastern Visayas under “Charlie” protocol, the highest level of emergency preparedness, due to Kristine. Meanwhile, the Ilocos Region and Bangsamoro were placed under “Bravo” protocol, indicating moderate risk.

The National Capital Region (NCR), Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Caraga were placed under “Alpha” protocol, indicating low risk.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar as of Tuesday, October 22, due to Kristine.

Meanwhile, the following areas were placed under TCWS No. 1:

Luzon:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon, including Polillo Islands

Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Masbate, including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Visayas:

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao:

Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao-Bucas Grande Group

“Kristine is forecast to move generally northwestward until it makes landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora tomorrow (October 23) evening or on Thursday (October 24) early morning. It will then cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over the waters west of Ilocos Region on Thursday afternoon or evening. Changes in the forecast track are not ruled out, depending on the movement of the weather systems surrounding this tropical cyclone in the next few days,” said PAGASA.

“Kristine is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall. Slight weakening will occur while crossing Northern Luzon. Over the West Philippine Sea, Kristine may reach typhoon category before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) region on Friday (October 25),” he added.

The weather bureau also warned of minimal to moderate risk of storm surge in the coastal areas of Albay, Aurora, Cagayan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Isabela, and Quezon in the next 48 hours. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)