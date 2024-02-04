DILG calls for a ‘united, undivided’ Philippines

“It would violate the fundamental tenets of our Constitution. It would destroy the territorial integrity of the Philippines and disrupt decades of painstaking effort to build a stronger union among all our peoples and ethnicities,” he added.

Abalos urged all stakeholders to uphold the sanctity of the Philippine Constitution for a strong, united, and undivided nation.

He said the people’s right to self-determination, which means pursuing political, economic, social, and cultural development while respecting the state’s territorial integrity and legal processes should be exercised within the framework of the State.

“Indeed, the people of Mindanao have the freedom to make political choices or pursue economic, social, and cultural progress. Various mechanisms make manifest the government’s respect and recognition for the development needs of Mindanao, such as the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARRM),” he said.

“The BARMM is a powerful example of addressing historical grievances and providing self-governance within the bounds of Philippine law,” he added.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte revealed their plan to revive the Mindanao initiative which aims to separate Mindanao from the Republic of the Philippines.

Duterte said that secession is not a rebellion nor a sedition as it will take a legal process.

“Kasi ilang presidente na eh, walang nangyari sa Pilipinas (Despite having had several presidents, nothing has happened in the Philippines),” he said.

Prior to this, Duterte has expressed displeasure to the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. push for charter change through People’s Initiative.

President Adviser on Peace and Reconciliation Carlito Galvez Jr. urged the public to “turn away” calls for an independent Mindanao, noting that it will destabilize the country.

Galvez served as the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under Duterte’s administration.