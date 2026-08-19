DILG calls for social media use control, limit among minors

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has called on Congress to consider laws that would limit minors’ access to social media and other online platforms amid a series of violent incidents involving young people that resulted in loss of lives.

“I call upon Congress again to help us control and curb the use of first-person shooter games that influence these young minds,” DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said in a press conference on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

“Australia had a great model, bawal ang social media sa mga bata between so many years old, baka panahon na para tingnan natin ’yon. Hindi ko sinasabi na ’yan lang ang solusyon, pero hindi naman one-size-fits-all ang solusyon sa problema na ito. Maraming kailangang gawin. Maraming kailangang gawin ang PNP, kailangan magtulungan ang Kongreso, kailangan magtulungan ang lahat ng may-ari ng baril,” he added.

(Australia had a great model, where social media is prohibited for children between certain age groups. Maybe it’s time for us to look into that. I’m not saying that’s the only solution, but there is no one-size-fits-all solution to this problem. A lot needs to be done. The PNP needs to do its part, Congress needs to work together, and all firearm owners need to cooperate.)

Remulla made the remark in light of the shooting incident at Ateneo de Zamboanga University that resulted in the deaths of two students, including the minor who perpetrated the shooting.

The minor suspect shot himself in the head after allegedly firing multiple shots inside classrooms while classes were ongoing.

Remulla said the gunman livestreamed the shooting on an online platform.

“It gives us a scenario na sa kanyang intent ay ipakita sa mundo ang kanyang ginagawa. Furthermore, ang version o pamamaraan na ginagamit niya ay parang video game, first-person shooter. Nakakabit sa kanyang dibdib ang camera habang ginagawa niya, nali-live stream niya,” he said.

(It gives us a scenario where his intent was to show the world what he was doing. Furthermore, the way he carried it out was similar to a video game, a first-person shooter. He had a camera attached to his chest while carrying it out, and he livestreamed it.)

Remulla said authorities have yet to establish with certainty whether the minor was influenced by the online game Roblox but added that they have a high degree of confidence that the game may have played a role based on the manner in which the shooting was carried out.

“Roblox itself is not a dangerous game. It is the chat group that is beside it. Doon nangyayari ang buyuan, doon nagkakaroon ng radicalization,” he said.

“Parang radicalized ’yung bata. The child, according to reports, was a very exceptional student. Number one in his class. So never had behavioral problems. So we are going to go through all of his gadgets para ma-assert din namin na ginamit niya ’yung Roblox para dito. Sa tingin ko lang, nire-recreate niya ang scenario na nakikita niya sa video games sa real life,” he added.

Remulla expressed profound sadness over the incident, saying it was one of the few times when everyone involved could be considered a victim, including the minor who carried out the shooting.

In June, two minor students who were also reportedly involved in violent online games allegedly carried out a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, resulting in the deaths of three fellow students.

One of the minors reportedly used a firearm issued by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to his aunt, who is a policewoman.

In the Ateneo shooting, a personal firearm and another firearm issued by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to the father of the minor suspect were used.

The incidents prompted Remulla to urge Congress to consider stricter gun laws, including penalties for improper safekeeping of firearms. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)