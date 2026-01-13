DILG chief claims P15B annual kickbacks of BFP officials

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to file charges against over 20 officials and personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) over corruption allegations.

In a radio interview on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said that based on estimates, the BFP receives over P15 million in kickbacks annually.

“Ang estimate kong kinukubra ng fire department every year sa mga negosyo dito sa Pilipinas, lalagpas ng P15 billion (a year),” he said.

(My estimate is that the fire department collects more than P15 billion annually from businesses here in the Philippines.)

“Mayroon tayong… katulad ng isang building, nahuli namin sa Quezon City, kinikikilan nila ng P30 million para sa fire extinguishers pa lang. Mayroon pang P70 million para sa sprinkler system ng buong building… Mahal yun at sila dapat ang mangongontrata. Hindi sila pumapayag na hindi sila. Isa pa lang yun,” he added.

(We have… for example, a building we caught in Quezon City -- they were charging P30 million just for the fire extinguishers. There’s another P70 million for the building’s sprinkler system… That’s expensive, and they’re supposed to be the ones to contract it. They don’t allow anyone else. And that’s just one case.)

Remulla said such illegal activities affected the middle-scale businesses, as they would usually give in to the demands of the fire inspectors in order to continue their operations and avoid problems.

Remulla said the BFP chief, whom he refused to explicitly name, received P1.5 million for every purchase of a fire truck.

“Mayroon pa silang fire truck. Ang fire truck, overpriced yan. Sa akin ah -- Biro mo, sa akin lang, kapal ng mukha ng hayop na Bureau of Fire chief natin. Dumaan ‘yung tao niya sa kaibigan ko. In-offer ako ng P1.5 million kada fire truck. Nung December lang,” he said.

(They also have a fire truck. The fire truck is overpriced. In my opinion -- just my opinion -- the audacity of our Bureau of Fire chief is unbelievable. His guy went through a friend of mine and offered me P1.5 million per fire truck. That was just in December.)

“Basta ‘yung pinakamataas na BFP (official). Next week, kakasuhan ko na silang lahat. Bid rigging sila doon sa fire trucks. Bid rigging sila sa equipment. Lahat bid rigging na pinag-aralan na namin talaga,” he added.

(As for the highest-ranking BFP official, I will be filing cases against all of them next week. There is bid rigging in the fire trucks, bid rigging in the equipment -- everything involves bid rigging, which we have thoroughly studied.)

He said they also discovered an alleged scheme where those who wanted to be part of the BFP were being asked to pay P500,000.

“Kaya ‘yung mga nasa ilalim, ‘yung mga hindi fire chief, sila naman, syempre, kung makita nila, systemic ang corruption, 'pag may sunog, ‘yung iba diyan, tatamarin, hihingi muna bago bobomba kasi nakikita nila ang taas nila. Ang korap eh. Nakakahawa yun, nakakahawa,” said Remulla.

(That’s why those below them -- those who are not fire chiefs -- end up affected as well. When they see that corruption is systemic, some of them, during a fire, may hesitate or even ask for something first before responding, because they see how corrupt their superiors are. Corruption spreads; it’s contagious.)

In a bid to prevent further corruption in the BFP, Remulla said they have already procured around 14,000 body cameras to be worn by fire safety inspectors as they perform their duties on a daily basis.

He said BFP personnel are undergoing training in Cebu, Negros Island Region and Mindanao for the use of body cameras. He said training in Metro Manila is already finished.

“Ang ginawa namin bagong sistema ngayon, nag-training na sila, bumili na kami ng mga body cam. Tapos, naka-log in. Mayroong notice kung kailan sila mag-iinspect. For example ‘yung restaurant mo, naka-body cam sila ngayon na diretso sa sistema namin. Ang requirement niyan, kung anong sinisita nila, anong sinasabi nila, makikita namin lahat. Within there and then, sasabihin nila kung may violation o wala. Kung wala, issue a business permit right there and then,” said Remulla.

(What we’ve done is implement a new system. They’ve undergone training, and we’ve purchased body cams. Now, they’re logged in, and there’s a notice indicating when inspections will occur. For example, at your restaurant, they’re now wearing body cams that connect directly to our system. Everything they inspect and say can be seen by us. Within that system, they’ll indicate if there’s a violation or not. If there isn’t, they can issue the business permit immediately.)

In an interview, BFP spokesperson Public Information Office chief Superintendent Anthony Arroyo said an internal investigation is already underway following the order of Remulla.

He maintained that the majority of fire personnel are honestly performing their duties and functions.

“Kami po does not condone nor tolerate any form of corrupt practices and remain committed in the performance of our duty,” said Remulla.

“Maaasahan ninyo ang pagpapatuloy na diwa ng aming serbisyo sa paglilingkod ng tapat mahusay at walang hinihintay na kapalit, talagang nababahiran lang ng mga iilang mga kasama naming na mga tiwaling gawain,” he added.

(You can count on the continuation of our service spirit -- honest, efficient, and without expecting anything in return -- though admittedly, it is sometimes tainted by the corrupt actions of a few of our colleagues.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)