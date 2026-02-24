DILG chief flags ‘king-like’ behavior of Bulacan guv on NLEX

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, that he received various reports about the “king-like” behavior of Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando when plying along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

“Naging ugali na ni Governor Fernando na pag nabiyahe siya ng NLEX ay apat na lane ang occupied niya, na walang pwedeng mag-overtake. Andami na naming nakuhang complaint na ganon na masyado siya makahari sa lugar niya… Daig pa ang president kung bumiyahe. Irregardless kung sino ang naging victim, that was wrong. Mali ang ginawa niya,” he said.

(It has become Governor Fernando’s habit that whenever he travels on the NLEX, he occupies four lanes, leaving no room for anyone to overtake. We’ve received so many complaints that he acts too much like a ruler in his area… He even outdoes the president when he’s on the road. Regardless of who becomes the victim, that was wrong. What he did was wrong.)

“Maraming reports ng road rage na accused siya. It has to stop. Hindi puwedeng makahari ang mga governor. Hindi pwedeng ganyan. Dapat, you should respect the people’s rights also,” he added.

(There are many reports of road rage in which he is the accused. It has to stop. Governors should not act like rulers. It shouldn’t be like that. You should also respect the people’s rights.)

Remulla said Fernando’s convoy usually includes four vehicles, three of which -- two vans and a sports utility vehicle -- contain his civilian security aides.

Remulla said the reports he received against Fernando was similar to the alleged incident at NLEX on Saturday evening, February 21, reportedly involving a presidential son.

Based on the report, a presidential son and his driver were harassed after taking over a convoy of vehicles registered to the Provincial Government of Bulacan.

Malacañang earlier denied the incident.

Remulla refused to confirm the alleged NLEX incident but he said he called Fernando the day after to inquire about the report.

He said that during their conversation, he asked Fernando to surrender his vehicles and firearms for verification.

He said the surrendered vehicles and firearms were already returned to Fernando following the verification conducted by the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)