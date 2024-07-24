DILG chief receives report about ‘Pogo-like activities’ in Cebu

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said he has received a report from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) that activities similar to that of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) have been monitored in the Visayas, particularly in Cebu.

In an ambush interview on Tuesday, July 23, 21024, Abalos said he will meet with the local chief executives of Cebu within the week or early next week to look into these reports and to ask for their help to eradicate such illegal activities.

“Next week, pupunta kami sa bandang Cebu sa Visayas because there were reports. Nagsabi sa ‘kin si [Pagcor chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco] na may mga ganung activities but remember, there are no Pogo in Cebu, no licensed Pogo, nothing. Ang licensed lang sa Metro Manila lang and Cavite,” he said.

(Next week, we will go to Cebu in the Visayas because there were reports. Pagcor chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco told me that there are such activities but remember, there are no Pogo in Cebu, no licensed Pogo, nothing. The licensed ones are in Metro Manila and Cavite.)

“We will meet with the mayors kasi there are reports na ganung activities. Hihingi ako ng tulong sa mga mayors. Let us be offensive. Wag na natin hintayin, tingnan na natin, isa-isahin na natin,” he added.

(We will meet with the mayors because there are reports of such activities. I will ask the mayors for help. Let us be offensive. Let's not wait. Let's see it and do it one by one.)

In a meeting with Luzon local chief executives and key stakeholders last week, the Pagcor said that among the indications of an ongoing illegal Pogo are establishments with high walls and barbed wire fences, heightened security measures, numerous CCTV cameras, lack of emergency exits, densely inhabited floors or buildings, food deliveries at the gate, groups of foreign nationals, continuous entry and exit of heavily tinted vans and cars, and posters and social media job hirings.

Abalos said local government units have the ability, through local business licensing, sanitation and engineering offices and even the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), to conduct an inspection in establishments with “red flags.”

In his third State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the total ban of Pogo in the country due to the illegal activities linked to it, such as human trafficking, kidnapping, physical and sexual abuse and even murder.

Abalos said they will have an inter-agency meeting with the Department of Justice, Pagcor, Philippine National Police, Department of Labor and Employment, and Department of Immigration to identify ways to execute the order of the President.

Pagcor said around 40,000 Filipino workers will be affected by the total ban on Pogo.

Pogos drew flak following the raids in Porac, Pampanga and Bamban, Tarlac that resulted in the discovery of their illegal activities, as well as the apprehension of hundreds of its workers, mostly Chinese nationals.

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo was suspended following the complaints filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) over her alleged involvement in the operations of an illegal Pogo firm discovered a stone throw away from the Municipal Hall.

She is currently in hiding after a Senate committee ordered her arrest and of her family for refusing to cooperate in an ongoing inquiry that centered on her real nationality.

Porac, Pampanga Mayor Jaime Capil was also in hot water for failing to detect the illegal activities of a Pogo firm in his area of jurisdiction, inside a 10-hectare property consisting of 46 buildings and other facilities, including a golf course. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)