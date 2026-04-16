DILG chief says Atong Ang spotted in Calabarzon

MANILA – Fugitive businessman Charlie "Atong" Ang was spotted in Calabarzon about two weeks ago where pursuing authorities "missed him by a day," Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla bared Thursday.

"He (Ang) was spotted in Region 4A a little less than two weeks ago. We had follow-up operations, we missed him by a day," Remulla said in a television interview.

Remulla earlier said Ang narrowly evaded arrest two weeks ago but refused to disclose the area.

Calabarzon is composed of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

"Apparently he travels in a small group, parang tatlo lang sila tapos palipat-lipat siya ng bahay every (it seems like there are only three of them moving from one house to another)," Remulla said.

Courts in Laguna and Batangas issued non-bailable warrants against Ang for kidnapping and serious illegal detention linked to the disappearance of 34 cockfight enthusiasts. Twenty of his co-accused are already in police custody.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government is offering a PHP20-million reward for Ang's arrest. (PNA)