DILG chief tags 2 northern Luzon officials in illegal cigarette manufacturing

INVESTIGATORS are looking into the possible involvement of two high-ranking elected government officials from northern Luzon into the illegal manufacturing of cigarettes following a raid in a warehouse in Mexico, Pampanga.

In a press conference on Thursday, February 5, 2026, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said six Chinese nationals were arrested in a joint operation of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Bureau of Customs, and Bureau of Internal Revenue, on January 28, 2026 in Barangay Panipuan, Mexico.

He said 65 Filipino workers were also rescued from their inhumane working condition in the illegal factory.

“Rescued po sila. Sila ‘yung victims ng human trafficking. Hindi pa namin na full debrief kung taga saan sila pero ang offer sa kanila is suweldo na P15,000 a month. Dapat 15-30 (of the month) ang bayad pero hindi sila sinuwelduhan nung huling pagtrabaho dito kaya we consider that involuntary servitude ang ginagawa nila,” said Remulla.

(They have been rescued. They are victims of human trafficking. We haven’t fully debriefed them yet to know where they are from, but the offer given to them was a salary of P15,000 a month. They were supposed to be paid on the 15th and 30th of the month, but they were not paid for their last work here, which is why we consider what they were subjected to as involuntary servitude.)

Seized during the operation were cigarette-making machines worth around P400 million and tax stamps.

Remulla said the factory can produce P150 million worth of illegal cigarettes per day and has revenue of around P4.5 billion per month.

“So far, but we are looking deeper into the entire structure ng kumpanyang ito. We suspect there are 10 other manufacturing sites all over the country. May intelligence na kami at unti-unti na namin nilalapitan pero it will come in the next few days or next few weeks ay makukuha na namin lahat yan,” he said.

(So far, that’s what we have, but we are looking deeper into the entire structure of this company. We suspect there are 10 other manufacturing sites across the country. We already have intelligence on them and are gradually approaching them, but in the next few days or weeks, we expect to have access to all of them.)

The six arrested Chinese nationals were subjected to inquest proceedings for violation of Republic Act 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, before the National Prosecution Service last January 30.

Remulla said they were also looking into the filing of charges against those involved in the illegal cigarette manufacturing for violations of Republic Act 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling, as well as environmental laws.

“This is an international system. Ang intelligence namin dito ay galing pang Singapore and Indonesia na ginagawa dito. So, it is larger than we think. Nung kumagat kasi excise tax, ang natural consequence niyan ay iiwasan nila ayan,” he added.

(This is an international operation. Our intelligence, coming from Singapore and Indonesia, indicates that it is being carried out here as well, making it larger than we initially thought. When the excise tax was implemented, it was only natural for them to try to avoid it.)

Remulla said that in 2024 and 2025, the government loss to smuggled cigarettes amounted to around P60 billion, which could have been spent for the healthcare of Filipinos.

“Taon-taon po, nung taong 2024, ang nawala po sa kaban ng gobyerno ay 30 billion pesos dahil sa illegal sale of tobacco. Ito po ay inaangkat papunta rito o ginagawa papunta rito. ‘Yung 30 billion po niyan na excise tax, ay papunta po sa healthcare system ng Pilipinas,” he said.

(Every year, in 2024, the government lost P30 billion due to the illegal sale of tobacco. This is either imported here or produced locally. That P30 billion in excise tax is supposed to go to the Philippines’ healthcare system.)

“So, ‘yung bawat sigarilyong illegal na pumapasok dito, ay binabawas sa pera para sa kalusugan ng mamamayan. Ang pera pong yan ay para sa DOH, para sa DOH hospitals. Kaya nagkaka-shortfall po tayo ngayon sa excise...sa illegal manufacturing and smuggling of tobacco,” he added.

(So, every illegal cigarette that enters the country reduces the funds meant for public health. That money is supposed to go to the Department of Health and DOH hospitals. That’s why we are now facing a shortfall in excise revenue… due to the illegal manufacturing and smuggling of tobacco.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)