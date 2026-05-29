DILG considers offering reward for Dela Rosa’s arrest

In an interview with reporters, Remulla urged Dela Rosa to surrender to avoid incidents he may not like.

“Please surrender. Gagalangin ka naming. Your rights will be observed but huwag na natin patagalin ito kasi baka umuwi pa ito sa hindi mo gusto. So mabuti na mag-surrender ka na. We will treat you as an officer and a gentleman and we will follow all due process para sa kanya,” he added.

Remulla assured that the search for Dela Rosa continues, expressing confidence that the members of the Philippine National Police remain professional amid concerns that some might actually be coddling him since he is a former chief of the national police agency.

Dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator in the crime against humanity of murder of former President Rodrigo Duterte in relation to the implementation of his drug war.

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I accused Dela Rosa of being involved in a common plan that lasted from November 1, 2011 until March 16, 2019 to execute alleged criminals, particularly those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production.

After around six months of absence from the Senate, Dela Rosa showed up on May 11, just in time for a coup that ousted Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

A commotion ensued upon Dela Rosa’s arrival in the Senate as National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel allegedly prevented him from going inside the hall, resulting in a staircase chase.

Amid the confusion, senators agreed to put Dela Rosa under the chamber’s protective custody.

However, following a shooting incident at the Senate on the evening of March 13, Dela Rosa left and is currently in hiding after the Department of Justice green lighted the implementation of the arrest warrant against him. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)