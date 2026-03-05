DILG files raps vs BFP chief over alleged P14.8M bribery

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed administrative and criminal charges against Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) chief Fire Director Jesus Fernandez for allegedly accepting over P14 million in kickbacks.

The case involves the 2024 procurement of 132 basic life support ambulances.

In a press conference, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Fernandez and Rosa Verna Sangga of AutoZone Prime Distributors Inc. face charges before the Office of the Ombudsman for violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, malversation of public funds, direct bribery, and conspiracy. The DILG filed the complaints Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Remulla said the BFP started the procurement of the ambulances in September 2024.

Fernandez served as the Bids and Awards Committee chairperson at the time. The BFP awarded the contract to Sangga through a pre-arranged legal front.

Sangga, the predetermined supplier, entered a joint venture with an automotive company after she convinced the firm to authorize her to bid on its behalf.

Sangga handed the first payout of P10.752 million to Fernandez in November 2024. She delivered a second payout worth P4 million in September 2025.

Remulla said the DILG also requested the Office of the Ombudsman to place Fernandez under preventive suspension pending further investigation.

“Part one lang ito. marami kaming ilalabas na ipapakita namin ang systematic environment of corruption sa loob ng BFP,” Remulla said.

(This is only part one. We will release more information showing the systematic environment of corruption within the BFP.)

“Pumapasok pa e (si Fernandez), kapal ng mukha e. Halimbawa, nandun siya sa Fire Prevention Month, umattend siya, ako hindi na ako nag-attend baka masuntok ko e,” he added.

(Fernandez still reports for work; he is shameless. For example, he attended Fire Prevention Month events. I chose not to attend because I might lose my temper and hit him.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)