DILG orders LGUs in quake-hit areas to conduct structural inspections

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed local government units (LGUs) in earthquake-hit areas to conduct thorough inspections and structural evaluations of affected buildings, infrastructure, and homes amid continuing aftershocks.

The DILG issued an advisory directing building officials, municipal and city engineers, and other technical personnel to carry out rapid structural assessments, particularly in heavily affected barangays and in structures with reported cracks and damage.

It said LGUs should not allow the occupation of damaged structures, especially homes and buildings, unless they have undergone proper assessment and have been declared safe for occupancy.

The agency urged all LGUs, through their Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (RDRRM) Councils, to work closely with DPWH District Engineering Offices, local DRRM offices, and barangay officials in conducting joint inspections and sharing findings, noting that all efforts must adhere to existing government issuances and protocols on post-earthquake structural evaluation.

“The DILG stressed that immediate safety actions must be implemented for structures declared unsafe, including the prompt evacuation and relocation of affected families to temporary shelters in coordination with local DRRM councils and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices (MSWDOs),” it said.

“LGUs are also reminded to expedite the processing and issuance of permits for repair or reconstruction works necessary to rectify earthquake-related damage, ensuring compliance with national safety and engineering standards,” it added.

On the evening of September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit offshore Bogo City, Cebu, leaving at least 75 individuals dead.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said over P6.7 million worth of infrastructure damage was recorded following the Bogo earthquake.

It added that almost 80,000 houses were also damaged, 5,343 of which were totally wrecked.

On October 9, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Pugo in the province of La Union.

Twin earthquakes, with magnitudes 7.4 and 6.8, also rocked the waters off Manay City, Davao Oriental, on October 10, claiming eight lives.

The infrastructure sector in the region incurred more than P12 million worth of damage following the jolt, while a total of 2,102 houses were damaged.

Over the weekend, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Cagwait, Surigao del Sur, while a magnitude 5.0 quake jolted Cabangan, Zambales. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)